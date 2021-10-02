AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern Sells 26,500 Shares

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $114,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $229.20 million, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 4.74.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 240.99%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 9.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

