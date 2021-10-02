Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HESM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 154.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 108.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after acquiring an additional 601,762 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 66.6% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 93.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after acquiring an additional 434,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 41.6% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 219,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

