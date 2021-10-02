McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

MKC stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $101.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.55.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $1,516,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $2,276,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

