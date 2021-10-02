Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,391 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 95,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 28.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 332,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,974,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 59,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.