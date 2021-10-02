CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $22,606,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $368.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.12. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

