Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.22% of The Clorox worth $49,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $200,453,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in The Clorox by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,203,000 after acquiring an additional 325,024 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after acquiring an additional 199,542 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in The Clorox by 677.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after acquiring an additional 152,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $164.52 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.93 and its 200 day moving average is $178.38. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

