Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Up 122.3% in September

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 122.3% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,814,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period.

CCD opened at $30.36 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

