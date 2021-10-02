Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of 8,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.

Shares of GNL opened at $16.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Net Lease stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Global Net Lease worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNL shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price on the stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

