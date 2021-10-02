Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 107,179 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 34.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 416,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,179 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Polaris were worth $56,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 25.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 41,857 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Polaris by 195.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Polaris by 13.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PII opened at $121.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $88.68 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

