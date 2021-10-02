Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 42,558.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,813 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $52,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,586,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,892,000.

Shares of RCD stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.42 and a 200 day moving average of $146.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $153.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

