Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,037,297 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,569,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037,297 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of Weyerhaeuser worth $53,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $35.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on WY. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

