Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth approximately $8,778,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 28.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.34.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $1,728,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total value of $1,359,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,167 shares of company stock valued at $34,086,176 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

