Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,167 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEVA opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

