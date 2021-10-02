Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $604.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $629.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,128 shares of company stock valued at $56,699,745 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.84.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

