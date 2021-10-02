Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $1,779,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after acquiring an additional 687,789 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after acquiring an additional 63,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.