Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,667 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.10% of SmileDirectClub worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 37.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 341,956 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 4.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 472,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 641,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.60. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SDC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

