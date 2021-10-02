Stephens Inc. AR Buys 5,914 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,905 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 74,778 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.2% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $129.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.90 and its 200 day moving average is $133.92.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

