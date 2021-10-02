Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.76

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.76 and traded as low as $13.25. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 40,027 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a market cap of $85.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $92,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,858.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,300 shares of company stock valued at $346,408. Corporate insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

