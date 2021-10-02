Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $532.31

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 532.31 ($6.95) and traded as high as GBX 555.55 ($7.26). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 555.55 ($7.26), with a volume of 18,486 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 533.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 511.98. The stock has a market cap of £144.84 million and a PE ratio of -2,775.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.