Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 151.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.52.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $102.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The company has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

