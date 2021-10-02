State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 153,799 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153,799 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of DuPont de Nemours worth $45,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $69.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.92. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

