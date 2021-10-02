Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.74 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.91 and a 200-day moving average of $115.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

