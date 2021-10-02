Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 76 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,214,000 after purchasing an additional 136,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,938,000 after acquiring an additional 88,675 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 253,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,848,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares during the period.

IYT stock opened at $248.46 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.29.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

