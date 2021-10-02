Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 207 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 373,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 96,820 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 231,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 184,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 134,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $154.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.84 and its 200 day moving average is $149.03. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $115.28 and a 52-week high of $163.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.