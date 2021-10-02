6,907 Shares in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,907 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Cree by 16.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,652 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $27,722,000 after buying an additional 36,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,958 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,154 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 121,152 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CREE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.07.

CREE opened at $79.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

