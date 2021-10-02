6,907 Shares in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,907 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cree by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cree by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,204 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of Cree stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.01. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.07.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.