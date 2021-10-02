Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $315,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

