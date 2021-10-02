Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $591,000 Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 22.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 40,147 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 145.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 35.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 46.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 17.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.02. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.