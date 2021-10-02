Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $121.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.92. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.73 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82.

