Stephens Inc. AR Sells 881 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 739,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $530,072,000 after purchasing an additional 194,420 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $184,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,246 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,045,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,412 shares of company stock worth $1,103,059 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STX opened at $84.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.34.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

