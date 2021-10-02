New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.17. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of C$3.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.96 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Zealand Energy Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

