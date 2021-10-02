Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 95.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,734 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.07% of Vontier worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,600 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,251,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,236,000 after buying an additional 1,218,376 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after buying an additional 2,215,053 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vontier by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after buying an additional 2,085,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,585,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,541,000 after buying an additional 537,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

