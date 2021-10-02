Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at $67,000.

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,455 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADC opened at $67.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

ADC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

