UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UGI by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,944 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in UGI by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UGI by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,978,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,927,000 after purchasing an additional 105,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,793,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after acquiring an additional 98,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of UGI by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,195,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,019,000 after acquiring an additional 172,148 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

UGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

