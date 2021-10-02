Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.37 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 525.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $80,124.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $124.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.97 and a 200-day moving average of $139.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

