$1.82 EPS Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. BOK Financial reported earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.53 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.63.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $860,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,917,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960 in the last three months. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 33.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,682,000 after buying an additional 45,877 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial stock opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.48 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.