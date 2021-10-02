Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,327 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Plug Power by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,490,000 after buying an additional 304,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 36,707 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Plug Power by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLUG opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.07.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

