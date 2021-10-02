Truist Begins Coverage on Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Truist began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.70.
Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. Bluegreen Vacations has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $590.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.37 and a beta of 2.05.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.
About Bluegreen Vacations
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
