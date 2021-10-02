Truist Begins Coverage on Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Truist began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. Bluegreen Vacations has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $590.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.37 and a beta of 2.05.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.