BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew Sells 719 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 719 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $31,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $465,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 8,854 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $403,830.94.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 709.78, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.38. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,009,000 after acquiring an additional 74,816 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 174,050.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 201,959 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 39.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

