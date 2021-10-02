Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,311 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of The Buckle worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Buckle by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Buckle by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,768 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Buckle by 1,084.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Buckle by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 54,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Buckle alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of The Buckle stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.14.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $645,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,806,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,093 shares of company stock worth $4,558,915. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.