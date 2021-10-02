Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $637,000 Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,011 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Zumiez by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,564 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zumiez by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zumiez by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Zumiez by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,612 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $109,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.72. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.77.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

