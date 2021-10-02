SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.20 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 1.13. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCWX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $17.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

