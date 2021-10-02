VITE Hits Market Capitalization of $40.41 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $40.41 million and $11.05 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00056244 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000108 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,022,745,351 coins and its circulating supply is 490,174,241 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

