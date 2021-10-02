American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

Shares of AFINP stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $27.50.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

