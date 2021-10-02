Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,266.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $11.43 million and $4,266.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00105642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00144616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,683.51 or 1.00042643 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.79 or 0.06799356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

