CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 18,588 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 18,588 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,149 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,876,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 940.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after buying an additional 2,671,389 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOD opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71.

Several analysts recently commented on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

