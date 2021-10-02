CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,708 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,467 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 49,713 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,635 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA opened at $143.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,545 shares of company stock worth $6,759,218. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

