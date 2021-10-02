CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.80 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,461 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.47. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.