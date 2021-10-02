HYCON Reaches One Day Volume of $40,017.00 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. HYCON has a market capitalization of $416,846.30 and $40,017.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002605 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00056244 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYC is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

