BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies stock opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $419,209. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,860 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,079,000 after buying an additional 432,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after buying an additional 286,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 411.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 260,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 91.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 132,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.