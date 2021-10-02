BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
BWXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.
BWX Technologies stock opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.
In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $419,209. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,860 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,079,000 after buying an additional 432,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after buying an additional 286,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 411.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 260,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 91.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 132,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.
About BWX Technologies
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.